Cam Heyward expresses desire to retire with Steelers, not giving up hope of getting a new contract

By WES CROSBY The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward arrives for the NFL football team's training camp workout in Latrobe, Pa., July 27, 2023. Heyward said Thursday, July 25, 2024 he wants to retire with the Steelers. The 35-year-old defensive tackle also understands it's likely not his call. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Cam Heyward, entering the final season of a four-year, $64 million extension signed in 2020, said Thursday he hopes to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 35-year-old defensive tackle has been selected to the Pro Bowl in six of his past seasons and was the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He had two sacks and 33 tackles last season, missing six games with a groin injury. General manager Omar Khan said he expects Heyward to remain in Pittsburgh past this season.

