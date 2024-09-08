Cam Cook rushes for 3 TDs as TCU rolls to 45-0 win over LIU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cam Cook rushed for three touchdowns, receiver Savion Williams set up a score by completing a pass for the first time in the fifth-year senior’s career and TCU beat FCS member Long Island University 45-0. Josh Hoover threw for 267 yards and two TDs as the Horned Frogs pummeled their only non-Power Four opponent this season. Williams set up JoJo Earle’s 5-yard touchdown catch with a 15-yard toss to Earle a player earlier. Luca Stanzani was just 8 of 18 for 60 yards for LIU.

