Cam Carter scores 26 points and LSU beats Florida State 85-75

Cam Carter scored 26 points and LSU warmed up in the second half to beat Florida State 85-75 Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Jordan Sears added 21 points and Vyctorius Miller 15 for the Tigers (7-1), who shot 57% in the second half after a 35% first half. Six-foot-10 Jalen Reed, LSU’s leading rebounder and a double-figure scorer, left the game in the opening minutes with an apparent leg injury. Malique Ewin scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Seminoles (7-2), who shot 39%. Jamir Watkins added 15 points, Chandler Jackson 12 and Jerry Deng 11.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.