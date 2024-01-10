Cam Carter scores 23 points, helps Kansas State pull away in 2nd half to beat West Virginia 81-67

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Carter scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to help Kansas State pull away and beat West Virginia 81-67. K-State trailed 42-40 at halftime, but Carter scored seven points and Arthur Kaluma made a pair of 3s during a 17-5 run to open the second half and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. RaeQuan Battle scored 21 points to lead West Virginia, but he was scoreless in the final 18 minutes. Kansas State (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) snapped a four-game losing streak against West Virginia in Morgantown. West Virginia (5-10, 0-2) has lost three straight.

