Calzada, Wilson lead Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-Commerce 28-11

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw two touchdown passes and Ronald Wilson returned an interception 71 yards for a score to lead Incarnate Word to a 28-11 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce. Emmanuel Adagbon kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Lions the lead. Calzada connected with Jarrell Wiley for a 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left in the first quarter and the Cardinals (5-1, 2-0 Southland Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed again. Calzada and CJ Hardy teamed up for a 31-yard score with 1:57 left in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead. Javotrick Dotrey picked off a Calzada pass and raced 40 yards for a touchdown 9 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Lions (1-5, 1-1) and a successful 2-point conversion left them trailing 14-11.

