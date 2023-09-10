Calzada throws for 255 yards, 4 TDs to lead Incarnate Word past Northern Colorado 42-7

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and Incarnate Word rolled to a 42-7 win over Northern Colorado. Calzada was 23-of-32 passing with an interception. The Cardinals piled up 617 yards. Calzada connected with Marquez Perez for 21 yards and Caleb Chapman for 1 for a 14-0 lead a minute into the second quarter. His run made it 28-0 in the third and his 25-yard strike to Caleb Chapman made it 42-0 in the fourth. Incarnate Word, ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, had 235 yards on the ground Northern Colorado had 93 yards rushing and 168 passing. Hank Gibbs found Blake Haggerty for a 43-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter.

