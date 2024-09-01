Calzada throws for 2 TDs, Taylor runs for two as Incarnate Word tops Northern Colorado 28-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw two touchdown passes and Dekalon Taylor ran for two scores as Incarnate Word rolled to a 28-7 win over Northern Colorado in a season opener. A mainstay in the FCS Top 25 poll for 39-straight weeks, the Cardinals forced a pair of fumbles and picked off two Peter Costelli passes.

