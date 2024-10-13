Calzada throws 5 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Nicholls 55-10 in Southland Conference opener

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw five touchdown passes to lead Incarnate Word to a 55-10 victory over Nicholls in a Southland Conference opener. Calzada was 25-of-33 passing for 270 yards. He threw two touchdown passes each to Jackson Lowe and Jalen Walthall and one to Lontrell Turner. Calzada’s 71-yard scoring throw to Walthall stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 35-10 early in the third quarter. Wide receiver Josh Lorick threw a touchdown pass to Logan Compton, and Lloyd Johnson scored on a 68-yard fumble return for Incarnate Word (4-2, 1-0). Pat McQuaide threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Nicholls (2-4, 0-1).

