Calzada throws 4 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Houston Christian 45-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 45-24. Calzada threw three scores to Caleb Chapman, who finished with seven catches for 170 yards. CJ Hardy also had a touchdown catch for Incarnate Word (8-2, 6-1 Southland Conference). Jarrell Wiley added 93 yards rushing on 14 carries with a 41-yard run and a touchdown from short yardage. Calzada completed 29 of 38 passes for 407 yards. Colby Suits was 23-of-37 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Houston Christian (5-5, 4-3).

