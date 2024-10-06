Calzada throws 3 TD passes to lead Incarnate Word past Prairie View A&M, 56-28

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns as Incarnate Word pulled away in the second half to post a 56-28 win over Prairie View A&M in a nonconference game. Jaden Johnson threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead to start the second period, hitting Shemar Savage from 42 yards out and Scooter Adams with a 54-yard strike. But Calzada 7-yard touchdown pass to Roy Alexander with 6:02 left in the half put the Huskies in front for good, 19-14.

