Calzada TD to Alexander sends Incarnate Word to FCS quarterfinal with win over Villanova

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 182 yards and his 17-yard scoring pass to Roy Alexander was the game’s only touchdown and Incarnate Word beat Villanova 13-6 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Calzada connected with Roy early in the fourth quarter and Brack Peacock added insurance with a 35-yard field goal with 4:14 remaining to seal the win. Connor Watkins threw for 103 yards and an interception for Villanova whose offense was outgained 437-138.

