Calvin Ridley has his worst game yet with the Titans, going without a single catch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made wide receiver Calvin Ridley one of their top free agent additions this offseason with a four-year deal for $92 million. Ridley had his worst day yet in a Titans’ uniform Sunday as Will Levis threw him eight passes without a single catch. No other teammate had more than six targets. Ridley wasn’t happy after the 20-17 loss to Indianapolis that dropped the Titans to 1-4. Ridley dropped some expletives, saying he needs to be thrown to earlier in games to help him get going.

