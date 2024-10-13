Calvin Ridley has his worst game yet with the Titans, going without a single catch

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made wide receiver Calvin Ridley one of their top free agent additions this offseason with a four-year deal for $92 million. Ridley had his worst day yet in a Titans’ uniform Sunday as Will Levis threw him eight passes without a single catch. No other teammate had more than six targets. Ridley wasn’t happy after the 20-17 loss to Indianapolis that dropped the Titans to 1-4. Ridley dropped some expletives, saying he needs to be thrown to earlier in games to help him get going.

