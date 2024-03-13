Calvin Ridley agrees on a 4-year, $92 million deal with the Titans, AP source says

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized, said Ridley gets $50 million guaranteed.

Ridley gives young Titans quarterback Will Levis another playmaker. He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season — his first after missing most of the previous two years because of a broken foot, a mental health break and a yearlong gambling suspension — and finished with 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Titans also added a veteran quarterback, agreeing with Mason Rudolph on a one-year contract, another person familiar with the decision told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized.

Rudolph spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, going 8-4-1 in 13 starts. He stepped in after Kenny Pickett was injured and went 3-0 down the stretch last season to help the Steelers make the playoffs.

Jacksonville owes Atlanta a third-round pick (No. 79 overall) to complete the trade for Ridley.

“I think next year will be a better year for me for sure,” Ridley said following the season finale. “Just to get this year under my belt was really important, though. I got out of this season healthy. I know I’m a good player for sure. I feel young. I can run still, I’ll tell you that.”

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

