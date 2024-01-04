Calvert-Lewin sent off as Everton and Crystal Palace draw 0-0 in the FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Everton held on for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup despite going down to 10 men when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off in the second half. The Premier League teams will meet again in a replay at Goodison Park to determine who advances to the next round. Palace may consider it an opportunity missed after Calvert-Lewin’s contentious red card in the 79th minute at Selhurst Park for a foul on Nathanial Clyne. VAR invited referee Chris Kavanagh to review what had appeared to be an innocuous challenge. The official viewed the sideline monitor and opted to send off the England striker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.