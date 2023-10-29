Calvert-Lewin scores his 50th Premier League goal for Everton in 1-0 win at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half strike has secured a 1-0 win for Everton at West Ham in the Premier League. The striker scored six minutes after halftime at the London Stadium as Everton won for the third time in the league this season. Calvert-Lewin has had to contend with a slew of injuries, but this was his 50th league goal for the club. Abdoulaye Doucoure forced a save from Alphonse Areola as he looked to add to his team’s lead. It was Everton’s third win in six games in all competitions as Sean Dyche’s team looks to recover from a troubled start to the season that saw it fail to win any of its opening five league fixtures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.