Calvert-Lewin penalty earns Everton 1-1 draw at Newcastle. Tottenham lose ground in top-4 bid

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for relegation-fighting Everton at Newcastle in the Premier League. The England striker hadn’t scored in his previous 23 games but was calm enough to fire in an 88th-minute penalty at St James’ Park and earn Everton what could be a valuable point in its bid for survival. Newcastle had dominated for long periods and looked set to boost its own hopes securing European soccer next season after Alexander Isak struck in the 15th. Tottenham could have moved level with fourth-place Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification but was held 1-1 at West Ham.

