Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker headed straight down the tunnel on the hour to spark concerns about his World Cup chances.

If it is serious it will almost certainly end his chances of making England’s squad for Qatar, with the tournament starting in 15 days.

Everton manager Frank Lampard said the club’s medical staff are waiting to learn the extent of the damage.

“Hamstring sensation,” he said when asked afterwards. “We feel it is at the light end of that sort of injury, but we will scan it on Monday.”

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Isaac Parkin Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Boubakary Soumare, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Isaac Parkin Previous Next

Calvert-Lewin has already had to recover from a knee injury this season and has only played 339 minutes – completing 90 just once.

His injury added to a miserable night for Everton as goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes secured a third victory in four games for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ team failed to win in its first seven games of the season, but is now up to 13th in the Premier League.

It is a remarkable turnaround after a desperate start to the campaign raised doubts about Rodgers’ future.

“It was just about staying patient and composed,” said the Leicester manager. “Experience gives you that. I have always had this group, who have been brilliant since I first walked through the door. The spirit is there. It was just a case of time, giving them patience and developing the team, and thankfully they are playing with confidence.

“We have to continue with this level.”

Tielemans’ volley after 45 minutes set Leicester on the way to victory and Barnes completed the scoring late on.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.