Calm, chill Xander Schauffele motivated to ‘check more boxes,’ continue to win major championships

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Xander Schauffele may exude a California chill vibe, but don’t let that easygoing demeanor fool you into believing there isn’t an intensive competitive fire that drives him. Schauffele made that perfectly clear on Tuesday, saying he’s not content with winning just one major and that last month’s win at the PGA Championship simply checked one box on his resume. He clearly wants more. The world’s No. 2-ranked player takes aim at making it two in a row at the U.S. Open this week at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club — although a power-packed field stands in his way including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.