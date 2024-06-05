Calm and steadfast, Kris Knoblauch steers Edmonton out of an awful start to the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers’ season that started with 10 losses in 13 games turned around when Kris Knoblauch took over as coach. No team in the NHL has won more games since, a 58-24-5 tear to the Stanley Cup Final that is thanks in large part to Knoblauch. This run has shown why so many in hockey have seen Knoblauch as a future star in coaching dating back to his days with Connor McDavid at the junior level. He has the chance to be the sixth coach hired midseason to win the Cup since 2000.

