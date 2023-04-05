Callum Wilson scores again vs. West Ham in Newcastle rout

LONDON (AP) — Callum Wilson inflicted more pain on West Ham as Newcastle strengthened its bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League with a thumping 5-1 win at the London Stadium. Wilson scored early in each half to take his goal tally to 12 in 13 meetings with the Hammers. Only Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have netted more times against them in the Premier League. Joelinton also scored twice and Alexander Isak added another as West Ham fell apart after halftime and was booed off at the final whistle. The team is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Newcastle stayed in third place and on course for a Champions League spot.

