Callender has 6 saves, Inter Miami beats Montreal 2-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drake Callender saved all six shots he faced while Sergey Krivtsov scored in his first MLS appearance as Inter Miami earned a 2-0 win over Montreal in the season opener for both teams. Miami never trailed after Krivtsov made it a 1-0 game in the 41st minute. Gregore got an assist on the goal. Miami also got one goal from Shanyder Borgelin, the striker’s first in MLS. The 21-year-old homegrown was Miami II’s top scorer last season with 12 goals.

