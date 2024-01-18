Calipari reaches 400 victories with Kentucky, No. 8 Wildcats beat Mississippi State 90-77

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky's Rob Dillingham (0) receives instruction from head coach John Calipari during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 90-77. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 90-77 on Wednesday night for coach John Calipari’s 400th victory with the Wildcats. Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 62% in the second half and 56% overall to provide the milestone victory for the Hall of Famer, who became the third-fastest active coach to achieve that with a program. Rob Dillingham added 16 points for the Wildcats. Tolu Smith III had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3).  failing to regroup from a home loss to Alabama. Mississippi State shot 35% in the first half and 53% in the second.

