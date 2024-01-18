Calipari reaches 400 victories with Kentucky, No. 8 Wildcats beat Mississippi State 90-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 27 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Mississippi State 90-77 on Wednesday night for coach John Calipari’s 400th victory with the Wildcats. Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 62% in the second half and 56% overall to provide the milestone victory for the Hall of Famer, who became the third-fastest active coach to achieve that with a program. Rob Dillingham added 16 points for the Wildcats. Tolu Smith III had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3). failing to regroup from a home loss to Alabama. Mississippi State shot 35% in the first half and 53% in the second.

