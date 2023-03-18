Calipari pushing Kentucky to play free in March Madness run

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is pushing his team to play free and loose during March Madness. The sixth-seeded Wildcats face third-seeded Kansas State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region. Calipari said he’s been focused on having his players “have a great experience” and simply have fun. Earlier this season, Kentucky had to a slow start that led to frustration and angst from a rabid fan base. Calipari made senior Jacob Toppin one of two captains for the tournament. Toppin says the team is doing a better job of keeping the right mindset for March.

