Caligiuri addresses US team ahead of Trinidad game, 34 years after his goal earned World Cup berth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ahead of yet more important matches against Trinidad and Tobago, Paul Caligiuri told American soccer players about the biggest one. Caligiuri’s 28-yard shot in the 30th minute lifted the United States to a 1–0 victory at Port-of-Spain’s National Stadium on Nov. 19, 1989, and into the World Cup for the first time since 1950. Caligiuri addressed the team Wednesday at the invitation of coach Gregg Berhalter. Caligiuri says “I got a chill when I walk in that room” and “it’s almost hard to think what the next decade is going to lead to.”

