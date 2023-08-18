California’s rally, Taiwan’s perfect game highlight Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, California found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio when the game was called at the end of the fourth inning after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. Earlier, three pitchers combined to give Taiwan the first perfect game at the tournament since 2017, a 6-0 win over Canada.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.