California takes on No. 8 Miami in the first ACC home game for the Golden Bears

After pulling off a last-second escape against Virginia Tech last week, Miami looks to remain undefeated in a rare trip to California. the Hurricanes will play their sixth game ever in California and first in the regular season since a 52-24 win at Cal in 1990. The Golden Bears are seeking their first ACC win in their first home game in their new conference. Cal also seeks its first win against a ranked team since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.