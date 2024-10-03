California takes on No. 8 Miami in the first ACC home game for the Golden Bears

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech , Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

After pulling off a last-second escape against Virginia Tech last week, Miami looks to remain undefeated in a rare trip to California. the Hurricanes will play their sixth game ever in California and first in the regular season since a 52-24 win at Cal in 1990. The Golden Bears are seeking their first ACC win in their first home game in their new conference. Cal also seeks its first win against a ranked team since beating No. 21 Oregon in 2020.

