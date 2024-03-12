California signs basketball coach Mark Madsen to a 2-year extension

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California has signed men’s basketball coach Mark Madsen to a two-year extension after he led an impressive turnaround in his first season with the Golden Bears. Athletic director Jim Knowlton announced the deal on Tuesday that will run through the 2029-30 season, saying Madsen has made a “incredible difference” in his brief tenure at Cal. Madsen took over a program that went 3-29 under Mark Fox last season and led the Bears to a 13-18 mark heading into the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday night against Stanford.

