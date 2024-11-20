California seeks its 4th straight win in the Big Game against rival Stanford

California hosts Stanford in the Big Game with the Golden Bears seeking their fourth straight win in the rivalry. Cal needs one win in its final two games to become bowl eligible and might need to get it done against the Cardinal with a season-ending trip to SMU on the horizon. Stanford is coming off a win against Louisville last week and seeks its first back-to-back wins in conference since 2020-21.

