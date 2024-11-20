California seeks its 4th straight win in the Big Game against rival Stanford

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown to tie the game against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Stanford won 38-35. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Benjamin Fanjoy]

California hosts Stanford in the Big Game with the Golden Bears seeking their fourth straight win in the rivalry. Cal needs one win in its final two games to become bowl eligible and might need to get it done against the Cardinal with a season-ending trip to SMU on the horizon. Stanford is coming off a win against Louisville last week and seeks its first back-to-back wins in conference since 2020-21.

