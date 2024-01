BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 12 seconds to give California a come-from-behind, 82-78 win over Colorado. The win earned Cal back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

