California opens 1st season as an ACC team against FCS-level UC Davis

California plays its first game since joining the ACC againsts FCS neighbor UC Davis. The Golden Bears are looking to make bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the second time since going seven straight seasons from 2003-09. The Aggies were ranked 18th in the FCS rankings and are seeking a signature win in coach Tim Plough’s debut. The Bears are undefeated all-time against FCS-level teams with a 15-0 record since 2000.

