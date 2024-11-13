California looks to clinch bowl eligibility with a home win against Syracuse

California looks to build off its first ACC win last week and beat Syracuse at home this week to clinch bowl eligibility. The Golden Bears had lost their first four conference games by a combined nine points before beating Wake Forest 46-36 last week. Syracuse looks to bounce back from a loss against Boston College. The Orange need to win their final two conference games for their second winning record in conference play since joining the ACC in 2013. This is the first meeting between the schools since 1968.

