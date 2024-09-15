California beats San Diego State 31-10 for its first 3-0 start since 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 31-10 victory over San Diego State. Jaivian Thomas ran for 169 yards, and Kadarius Calloway had a touchdown run to give Cal three straight wins to open the season for the first time since 2019. The Bears defense did the rest, keeping the Aztecs out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Cal has held all three opponents to 14 points or fewer after giving up 32.8 points per game last season.

