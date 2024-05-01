CalHOPE Courage Award winners Nelsen, Amey overcome mental health struggles to shine in their sports

Antelope Valley College volleyball player Cameron Nelsen and basketball player Myron Amey Jr., who is transferring to Loyola Marymount from San Jose State, are winners of the final CalHOPE Courage Award for this school year. They will receive their honors Wednesday in front of the Governor’s Council, which sponsors this awards program for student-athletes who have overcome personal challenges to shine in their athletic endeavors. The recipients also will be recognized afterward before the public on the front steps of the state capitol.

