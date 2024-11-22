CalHOPE Courage Award winners Gayles, Daniel-Dalton overcame physical and mental health struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Basketball players Aaliyah Gayles of the University of Southern California and Jailen Daniel-Dalton of San Francisco State University have been selected as the October 2024 recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award. The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Communicators, in association with The Associated Press; CalHOPE, the Department of Health Care Services’ crisis counseling and support resource; and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.