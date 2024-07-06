Calhanoglu returns for Turkey, Netherlands unchanged in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

BERLIN (AP) — Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu is back after a suspension and Netherlands players Nathan Aké and Steven Bergwijn recovered from knocks to start their European Championship quarterfinal. Turkey is without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with an ultra-nationalist group. Turkey is also without suspended midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek. The Netherlands has no suspended players and coach Ronald Koeman is starting the same team that defeated Romania 3-0 in their last-16 match. The winner will play England in the semifinal.

