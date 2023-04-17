Calgary Flames, GM Brad Treliving part ways after 9 years

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to mutually part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade. The team announced the move and assistant Don Maloney’s promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM a few days after the end of the regular season. The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-year tenure in Calgary. No announcement was made about the future of coach Darryl Sutter.

