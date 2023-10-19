Calgary Flames 19-year-old prospect Topi Ronni being investigated for rape in native Finland

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Finland's Topi Ronni, left, chases Latvia's Emils Veckaktins, right, behind the net during first-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game action in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Calgary Flames prospect center Ronni informed his Finnish Elite League team on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, that he is under investigation for a rape allegation that occurred two years ago in his native Finland. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Ward]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni informed his Finnish Elite League team that he is under investigation for a rape allegation that occurred two years ago in his native Finland. Tappara Tampere announced on its website that Ronni is stepping away from team activities after receiving a court summons. The 19-year-old Ronni was a minor at the time of the alleged rape. Details of the alleged rape are unknown because the case documents are sealed, and a court hearing date has not been scheduled. Ronni was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft by Calgary. The Flames said they became aware of a potential legal issue involving Ronni after the draft.

