Calgary Flames 19-year-old prospect Topi Ronni being investigated for rape in native Finland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Calgary Flames prospect Topi Ronni informed his Finnish Elite League team that he is under investigation for a rape allegation that occurred two years ago in his native Finland. Tappara Tampere announced on its website that Ronni is stepping away from team activities after receiving a court summons. The 19-year-old Ronni was a minor at the time of the alleged rape. Details of the alleged rape are unknown because the case documents are sealed, and a court hearing date has not been scheduled. Ronni was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft by Calgary. The Flames said they became aware of a potential legal issue involving Ronni after the draft.

