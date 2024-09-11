Caleb Williams looks to move on after shaky debut as Bears get ready for Stroud, Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams insisted he won’t be motivated by comparisons to C.J. Stroud when the Chicago Bears visit the Houston Texans. The quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick simply wants to do better after less-than-dazzling debut and help his team come away with another win. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at Southern California got bailed out by the defense and special teams as the Bears rallied to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in the season opener. He could be missing two of this top wide receivers this week with Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen heel banged up and sitting out practice on Wednesday.

