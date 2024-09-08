Caleb Williams looked like a rookie quarterback in his NFL debut, but a winning one at least

CHICAGO (AP) — Making his NFL debut with the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams looked like a rookie quarterback. Except he won. Williams passed for just 92 yards and Chicago’s offense struggled against Tennessee. But Williams and the Bears had zero turnovers, and they used their defense and special teams to rally for an improbable 24-17 victory over the Titans. Playing with painted fingernails that read #18 DA BEARS, the 22-year-old Williams became the first QB drafted No. 1 overall to win his first career start since David Carr in 2002.

