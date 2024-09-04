Caleb Williams leans on his experience with rookie’s debut for Bears approaching

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams will lean on his experience as he adjusts to the NFL. The Chicago Bears host the Tennessee Titans in the season-opener on Sunday and the spotlight that’s been shining on the quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick figures to be that much brighter from this point. Williams says his ability to be a quick study “has grown over time.” The Bears have been waiting for this moment since they traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. That cleared the way for them to draft Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from Southern California.

