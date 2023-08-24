Caleb Williams has championships on his mind when No. 6 USC hosts San Jose State in a season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams’ remarkable rise through his first two seasons of college football was built on hard work and preparation, so the Southern California quarterback welcomes the chance to get an early start on reaching all of his remaining goals this fall. The Heisman Trophy winner says immortality comes from championships, and he’s ready to start chasing one in the Trojans’ Week 0 season opener against San Jose State. The Trojans’ second season under Lincoln Riley is loaded with expectations, and the head coach isn’t downplaying those aspirations while still acknowledging the work necessary to reach them.

