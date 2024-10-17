Caleb Williams and the Bears roll into their bye with a 4-2 record and 3 straight wins

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears rolled into their bye week with three straight wins and a 4-2 record. The No. 1 overall draft pick is signaling he just might be the quarterback to solidify a position that has long haunted a founding NFL franchise. The Bears are looking more like a team that’s serious about contending for a playoff spot. The Bears have their best record through six games since the 2020 team was 5-1 on the way to an 8-8 finish, after pounding Jacksonville 35-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week. They matched their longest win streak since Weeks 14 through 16 of that season.

