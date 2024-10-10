Caleb Williams and Bears seek their 3rd straight win when they meet Jaguars in London

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears go for their third straight win when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Williams has another big opportunity against a shaky defense after picking apart one of the league’s worst last week in a 36-10 romp over Carolina. Williams completed 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns to DJ Moore and zero interceptions. The Bears have not won three in a row since late in the 2020 season. A win would give them a 4-2 record at their bye. Jacksonville beat Indianapolis 37-34 last week after losing its first four games. Defensive end Travon Walker had three sacks against the Colts. Jacksonville is 6-5 in London, with three wins in its past four games.

