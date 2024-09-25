Caleb Williams and Bears offense upbeat over return of Keenan Allen to practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears passing game is starting to take off and quarterback Caleb Williams expects it can improve at an even faster rate this week against the Los Angeles Rams with wide receiver Keenan Allen back. The veteran receiver missed the past two games because of an injury. Without him, the passing game made its first big strides as Williams set a Bears rookie record with 363 passing yards in the 21-16 loss to Indianapolis last week. There are still obstacles to overcome, like learning the nuances of the offense better.

