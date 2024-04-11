Caleb Williams among 13 confirmed prospects for opening night of the NFL draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the popular pick to be the No. 1 selection overall in the NFL draft. He will be among 13 prospects attending the first round in Detroit on April 25. The NFL announced the 13 prospects confirmed as of Thursday night. Southeastern Conference schools Alabama and LSU each will have three players in that group. The SEC also leads all conferences with seven players in attendance. Williams is among three Pac-12 players set to attend. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Mid-American Conference all currently have one player each confirmed to attend in person.

