Caleb Sanchez and Bryson Canty connect on two long touchdowns and Columbia defeats Brown 21-12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Caleb Sanchez threw three touchdown passes, including two long ones to Bryson Canty, and Columbia defeated Brown 21-12. The Lions got on the board first with a 55-yard connection from Sanchez to Canty late in the second quarter. Columbia led 7-3 at halftime then Sanchez hit Jordan Kelley from 12 yards and Canty on a 52-yard play for a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. Brown narrowed the gap on Christopher Maron’s second field goal of the game and a short TD pass from Jake Willcox to Ty Pezza.

