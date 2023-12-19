Caleb Porter hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Caleb Porter has been hired as coach of the New England Revolution after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles. Porter replaced Bruce Arena, who quit on Sept. 9, about five weeks after Major League Soccer said he was placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. The 48-year-old Porter coached Akron to the 2010 NCAA title and won MLS championships with Portland in 2015 and Columbus in 2020. The Revolution have never won the MLS title, losing the final five times.

