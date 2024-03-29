Caleb Porter fined by Major League Soccer for criticizing replacement referee

NEW YORK (AP) — New England Revolution coach Caleb Porter has been fined by Major League Soccer for criticizing the replacement officials who worked his team’s games while the unionized referees and assistants were locked out. MLS did not announce the amount of the fine on Friday. New England has the worst record in the 29-team league with four losses and one draw. The 49-year-old Porter, hired in December, spoke after Saturday’s 1-1 tie against Chicago. He was angered by referee Kyle Johnston, who gave the Revolution’s Carles Gil a yellow card for diving in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

