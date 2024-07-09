Caleb Martin insists he’s happy with $32M deal with 76ers after turning down $65M in Miami

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Martin says he’s happy after he rejected a big contract offer from the Miami Heat to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Martin took a deal from the Sixers for a chance with a fresh start to chase a championship with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Martin turned down a deal that would have paid him about $65 million over the next five seasons to stay in Miami and instead signed a four-year deal guaranteed for more than $32 million with the 76ers. He declined to get into many specifics as to why he spurned the Heat. Martin says “certain things didn’t work.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.