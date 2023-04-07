Caleb Love transferring to Michigan from North Carolina

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Love plans to transfer to Michigan from North Carolina, giving coach Juwan Howard some much-needed talent for his roster next season. The 6-foot-4 guard announced his decision on social media Friday. The Wolverines also added former Seton Hall guard and Detroit native Tray Jackson, who shared his plans on social media. Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and the three-year starter averaged 14.6 points for the Tar Heels. Jackson started his college career in 2019 at Missouri and transferred to Seton Hall, where he averaged six-plus points in each of the last two seasons.

